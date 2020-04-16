Intoxicated Mag – All of the replay of the 10 years of the Junkyard : Mass Hysteria, Dancefloor Disaster, No One Is Innocent…

In this period of containment, it didn’t seem conceivable not to keep a link with you. The concerts we miss them all and we look forward to welcome back to the public and groups. So we decided with The Studios Bellarue 17 to put in place #LeFerrailleurAlaMaison, broadcasting live, exclusive, saved, in large part, during the 10 years of the Junkyard in the month of may 2017.

🎥 Program Mass Hysteria, Dancefloor Disaster, No One Is Innocent, The Rumor, TOTORRO, or PAPER TIGER. More than 15 hours of live made by our video team Studios Bellarue 17.

📃 Programming #LeFerrailleurAlaMaison :

▪No One Is Innocent : 01/04

▪Dancefloor Disaster : 05/04

▪Mass Hysteria : 08/04

▪The Rumor: 12/04

▪Ravens : 14/04

▪Crimson Daze : 17/04

▪20 Seconds Falling Man : 19/04

▪Lysistrata : 22/04

▪PAPER TIGER : 26/04

▪Grauss Shop : 28/04

▪TOTORRO : 30/04

▪Taste Electronics : 3/05

Each concert will be broadcast to 18h on our Facebook. Live and replay available on facebook.com/le.ferrailleur.nantes