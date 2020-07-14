IOS apps crash because of Facebook, Free improve your free wi-fi and Sony invests in the editor Fortnite – The Coffee Break

Welcome to the Pause for the Coffee, your rendezvous of Technology and the Pop Culture of the day. From Tuesday to Saturday, you can find a selection of the news of the day before in a brief summary of the article. Recently, we were talking about dApple, Google and Fitbit. In today’s program, it’s going to be a little bit of Facebook, of Free and Epic Games (Fortnite). Interested ? Therefore, take your cup of coffee and enjoy slowly with our article !

If you have an iPhone, you may be a victim : csome iOS apps do not work anymore since few days ago. Including Spotify, Waze, or even Tinder, the latter closing as soon as it is started, without explanation. The source of the problem, is the system of identification of users of Facebook, that many of the applications you use. In fact, developers who use the SDK of the social network noticed in the last few days of many errors, and have identified anomalies. This is not the first time this has happened, in several months, this anomaly becomes more and more frequent. Now, the problem is resolved for most users, but this shows that many of the applications that are not directly related to Facebook will depend on all of their services.

Free improving the free wifi connection to all of your Freebox with a software update

As expected, “Free” is to implement an important update for the Freebox Delta, One, of the Revolution, and Mini-4K. This is the version 4.2.0 from the system. In the program, it significantly improves the performance and stability of the Wifi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Of after Free, the range of the wireless connection was also improved, from 60% to 70%. This result is possible thanks to the acquisition of a company that has developed the extender to Wifi of the Freebox Pop, but it has also optimized the code Wifi Freebox through this update. Then, this new firmware will allow users to connect to the wifi network using a simple QR Code. So, it will prevent to type the password, which is often very long. Also, the wifi network with a password, finally, the protocol of WPA3, which increases the security compared to WPA2. Finally, there’s also a new parental control, and a better performance for the protocol IKEv2 is used in the VPN. To update the Freebox, you only have to restart it.

Sony invests in Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite

A new just sent to the ears of the fans of the video games. It is the return of Sony in the capital of Epic Games to the tune of $ 250 million. The company, which weighs approximately 18 billion dollars has just been a new pair of your choice with the publisher, and console manufacturer. Called the ” strategic investment “, Sony now owns 1.4% of publisher part of Fortnite. An entry in the capital that cements the partnerships that already been done before. It is thought in concert of Travis Scott, who has attracted 27 million people in Fortnite, but also the presentation of the Unreal Engine 5, engine game Epic, on the PS5. Fortnite, however, remains non-exclusive to Sony, but the association that you just build can show exclusive from Epic Games on the PS5.

