iPhone Xs Max among the offerings of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max is back among the offerings of the day of Unieuro. The smartphone top of the range 2018 Apple, in fact, can be purchased at a very affordable price, from the moment that the chain of distribution allows you to save 590 euro from the list price.

The variant with 64 gigabytes of internal memory and gray sidereal, in fact, is available to 699 Eurocompared to 1.289 Euro list, for a savings of 590 Euros, or 45%.

The model in question is branded TIM, but as is well known in the case of Apple this aspect is of secondary importance because the management of the updates is direct from the manufacturer, that release the update to all models, regardless of the operator.

iPhone Xs Max includes the Face ID in the notch in the front, while the screen 6.5-inch screen is OLED Super Retina, with the support of the HDR and black absolute. It is, hands on, display for the iPhone the largest ever taken on a smartphone by the Cupertino company. Under the hood is the chip A12 Bionic that with the Neural Engine of the latest generation developed by Apple, is also able to provide experience in augmented reality and portraits of the highest quality.

It is also possible to add to 159,99 Euro Smile Serviceor the accidental damage cover for up to 12 months.