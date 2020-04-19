Irapuato, mexico city, Cruz Azul Hidalgo and other franchises that disappeared in the Rise

Traditional clubs of mexican soccer have participated over the years in the Ascent MX, but they have also made some brackets that in recent years have disappeared from this division because of the problems we have by not being able to financially support or, well, they have changed from square to the low response of the hobbies local.

Before this, in ESPN Digital we present to the past clubs that have disappeared from the silver category.

Potros UAEM– The box college, he dabbled in this category from 2016. Its headquarters was in the same premises of the university, to play at the Stadium Alberto “Chivo” Córdova. However, everything changed on December 7, 2019, when the board announced the departure of the team of the championships due to lack of economic solvency.

Loros de Colima: The team was able to gain a place in the silver category in the Opening 2019, but the death of its owner, the entrepreneur Jimmy Goldsmith, in mid-December was a hard blow for the future of the club, as the entrepreneur’s family decided not to continue in football.

Bats: The team only endured, 2015 to the Closure 2018 season in which they descend and pass to the military in the Premier League. The club caught the attention among the followers, as these were those who decided the changes in the game through their votes.

Potros UAEM was one of the last teams that disappeared from the Ascent MX, due to the financial problems of the club. Imago7

Irapuato: The computer club strawberry planter was a sensation in its passage through the maximum circuit, but as they spent seasons in the Second Division, the stands began to empty, until in 2014 left the state and moved to Los Mochis, where they played as, Bats-FC.

Coras Tepic: Turned in a team attractive to be a subsidiary of the Chivas, the club that sent several young men to finish their development. In their participation, from 2014 to 2017, played the end of the League, but in 2017, the club moved to Morelos to give life to the current Zacatepec.

Neza FC: Neza retold with soccer and they were close to returning in 2013, hand in hand with TV Azteca, when they lost the final against La Piedad. However, the company decided to sell the franchise to businessman Amado Yanez, who left that area of the State Of Mexico, without equipment.

Delfines del Carmen was only a year in Ascenso MX because of the legal problems of its then-owner, Amado Yáñez, so the club was disenrolled. Imago7

Delfines del Carmen: The team was in Ciudad del Carmen for only a year, since its owner, Amado Yanez, had problems with the mexican authorities and your company Oceanography, diversion of federal resources. Before this, the club had to disappear and leaving the city without a team.

Cruz Azul Hidalgo– The team is a tradition in Ciudad Cooperativa Cruz Azul, which saw the birth of The Machine. This club branch finished foguear to some items of the team in the capital city, but in may 2014 sold the franchise to Zacatepec, team that lost the category and with the aim of keeping decided to approach to The Blue Cross. The box Hidalgo is currently in the Second Premier.

Students of Altamira: Its story in the silver category lasted from 2009 until 2015, the year in which it was sold and became the Coffee Tapachula.