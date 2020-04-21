









Irarragorri bought the Atlas in time for team of Premier League





Alejandro Irarragorri, president of the Group Orlegi, the company that owns Saints and Atlashas received a lot of criticism for his involvement in the disappearance of the Ascenso MX. The entrepreneur is considered as one of the most influential currently in the mexican soccer, and in his time, your timeshare could involve a team of the Premier League.

A year ago, in may 2019, Group Orlegi finalized the purchase of Atlas to TV Azteca. Months after, the own Irarragorri admitted in an interview with ESPN prior to acquiring the Atlas had the look in Europe to expand your company. However, in the end did not close the negotiations by the high cost of investment that is required in the Premier League.

“We were with a view to Europe and we were close to making a transaction in the Premier League and our group was not sufficient for that transaction and we ended up contract with TV Azteca. I went in there to eat with Ricardo Salinas to thank him and then I said why not I bought the Atlas. Obviously the first thing that I thought was an opportunity. I told him I’d think about it,” he explained.

At that time, Irarragorri said it was not a supporter of the timeshare but they understood that it was an important opportunity to modernize the football. Although in his time the president has pointed out, soon after rumors even began that the team of Premier League with which they were in talks was the Newcastle.

According to british media, at that time Group Orlegi was in talks with Mike Ashley to acquire the whole of the institution. Also, other versions noted that the Crystal Palace I was also in the crosshairs of the also owner of Santos Laguna. At the end, in 2019 only finalized the purchase of the Atlas.

