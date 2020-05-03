Irena Sendler : Gal Gadot heroine of the resistance against the nazi – Actus Ciné

Gal Gadot will play the heroine of the resistance Irena Sendler, who saved over 2500 jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto during the Second world War, in a biopic with a touch of thriller she produced with her husband Jaron Varsano.

Gal Gadot will embody Irena Sendler, a heroine of the resistance against the nazi who saved over 2500 jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto during the Second world War. In this biopic with a touch of thriller, the interpreter of Wonder Woman will lend its traits to be resistant Polish catholic, born Irena Stanisława Krzyżanowska, who succeeded after his arrest by the gestapo to escape and evade his execution.

It is also the actress who will produce the film with her husband Yaron Varsano, as well as Marc Platt, as stated in the site Deadlineand this is Justine Juel Gillmer who will write the scenario. In 2011, Irena Sendler had already been at the centre of a biopic released in video. It was then interpreted by Anna Paquin.

In addition to Wonder Woman 1984, scheduled for June 10, 2020, on the screens of French, you will also find Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile by Kenneth Branagh and it will be the star of a mini-series to Showtime, dedicated to the actress, producer and inventeuse Hedy Lamarr.

