Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner… the supermodels parade for Burberry

Rain of stars of the fashion parade Burberry Monday 17 February 2020 : Irina Shayk, the sisters Hadid and Kendall Jenner walked the catwalk of the british brand at London Fashion Week to present her latest creations.

This is without doubt the most anticipated event of London Fashion Week : on Monday, February 17, took place a parade of Burberry, which brought together a good number of famous models to wear the latest creations of the autumn-winter collection 2020, envisioned by the artistic director of the maison, Riccardo Tisci. Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi, and Kendall Jenner, the youngest of the clan, Kardashian, walked on the podium with the side of the beautiful Irina Shayk.

Irina has appeared in the spotlight in a dress with a peter pan collar in blue, marked by a white star. On his shoulders, a big coat, fur lined just bring a touch of rock to this look deceptively wise. The ex-wife of Bradley Cooper sported also a surprising black hood that hid her long brown hair. Kendall Jenner was spotted in an outfit quite different, consisting of a long white skirt worn over a plaid dress with ankle boots in white. For sisters Hadid, Bella was divine in a dress suede brown with the sleeves rolled up, while Gigi had an outfit more casual, wearing black trousers and a jacket in bi area.

Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Cate Blanchett invited to the parade

If all the attention of the guests at the show was firmly on the four supermodels, some celebrities have also had their moment of glory when they arrived on the scene. The high priestess of fashion Anna Wintour was photographed by the paparazzi at the entrance, dressed as usual in a long dress with colourful print, as well as a cloak with embroidery and sparkling. The editor-in-chief of the american version of “Vogue” also had its legendary black glasses covered his nose.

Another great figure of the fashion parade : the top model Naomi Campbell, ultra-chic in an odd transparent to liserais prints in zebra and python. If she was only a spectator of this show, Naomi Campbell had a parade the night before for the designer Tommy Hilfiger. For its part, the actress Cate Blanchett had opted for a sober appearance, made up of pants with clips, black leather pumps and an elegant coat-cape. For the rest, the singer FKA Twigs, wearing a dress from the last season of the british brand, and model Winnie Harlow, in a set that also scratched Burberry, sat in the first row of the parade.

