Irina Shayk impacts with different looks on Instagram

Irina Shayk is a Russian model who has proven to be chameleonic and always impresses with her different makeovers

Irina Shayk is a model originally from Russia and has always proven to be chameleonic and impresses with her different image changes with which she is seen at different events, as well as on her social networks. The model is in the eyes of the world thanks to her work and is also one of the most sought after.

Irina Shayk, ex-wife of singer Bradley Cooper, both parents of a girl, is one of the most beautiful women in the world of modeling and also always sets trends, and as if that were not enough, she is a declared fan of an urban and comfortable style and always appears on the covers of the best fashion magazines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk)

In one of her recent works, the model appears on the streets of New York and according to a report in different news portals, it has been an impeccable user manual to adapt the boots at knee height to any look.

Sportswear, evening dresses, designs with military-inspired flat heels, or the classic wellies by one of the most desired luxury brands are Irina’s taste to model and put in the eyes of the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk)

Irina has one of the most complete wardrobes you can imagine and in it she always has outfits for any season of the year. Black leather is her favorite autumn fabric and, to enhance its sexy effect, a pair of shorts and high-heeled boots tall they find their greatest ally in an orange declined knitted sweater.

And the beautiful Irina also likes to wear military outfits, raincoats of all colors and all brands, which gives a special touch to her personality and makes her always look radiant.

Irina is known all over the world

Irina Shayk, originally from Yemanzhelinsk, Soviet Union (1986), has achieved worldwide fame with her work as a model and has appeared on the cover of important magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Bazar, among many more, and her sensuality and sensuality always come out. how pretty she is.

The famous woman always liked the world of beauty and fashion pageants, so she decided to get involved and won the Miss Chelyabinsk 2004 pageant; After this triumph, someone recommended that she dedicate herself professionally to fashion and predicted that she would do quite well, according to information on Wikipedia.

As reported in recent days by the Radar Online portal, Irina would be about to make known “her truth” regarding her romantic break with Bradley Cooper, this in the book that she will soon release and whose title she has not wanted to reveal so far.