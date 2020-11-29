Irina Shayk poses with models Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel for Vogue

Irina Shayk shared the cover with the most important models in the world for Vogue Greece

The United States.- Three of the world’s most in-demand supermodels, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, and Candice Swanepoel l, are ending the year in an extraordinary way, teaming up for a spectacular cover shoot for Vogue Greece.

The stunning women have teamed up for the December issue of Greece’s famous fashion magazine, modeling a variety of black and white images that claim to “pay homage to humanity.”

For the cover, the electric trio is seen posing with eyes closed as Irina and Joan flank Candice for the editorial, titled “Human After All,” which very aptly describes the year 2020.

Russian beauty Irina, 34, is seen in a dramatic pose in a one-shoulder black dress, complete with a single glove, as she takes her famous face in her hands.

Irina Shayk for Vogue Greece – December 2020 #irinashayk pic.twitter.com/6K5hN93BPS — Magazine Covers (@_MagazineCovers) November 23, 2020