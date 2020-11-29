Irina Shayk poses with models Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel for Vogue

Irina Shayk shared the cover with the most important models in the world for Vogue Greece
The United States.- Three of the world’s most in-demand supermodels, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, and Candice Swanepoel l, are ending the year in an extraordinary way, teaming up for a spectacular cover shoot for Vogue Greece.
The stunning women have teamed up for the December issue of Greece’s famous fashion magazine, modeling a variety of black and white images that claim to “pay homage to humanity.”
For the cover, the electric trio is seen posing with eyes closed as Irina and Joan flank Candice for the editorial, titled “Human After All,” which very aptly describes the year 2020.
Russian beauty Irina, 34, is seen in a dramatic pose in a one-shoulder black dress, complete with a single glove, as she takes her famous face in her hands.
Irina Shayk for Vogue Greece – December 2020 #irinashayk pic.twitter.com/6K5hN93BPS
— Magazine Covers (@_MagazineCovers) November 23, 2020
Candice, 32, a native of South Africa, is pictured with a clenched fist covering one of her eyes in her solo close-up shot, highlighting her seductive eyes and incredible cheekbones.
In addition to gracing the cover and pages of Vogue Grecia for its editorial, filmed by Robert Papier, the models also address the importance of activism and their willingness to use their position of influence to help those in need.
Irina, a mother of one child, volunteers with the River Fund, which helps feed those in need in New York, and Black Lives Matter supporter Joan Smalls is a co-founder of Donate My Wage, which raises money from people who help to finance the why.
Joan herself has pledged to donate 50% of her salary in 2020 to help Black Lives Matter organizations.
Vogue is one of the most recognized magazines in the world where the most successful models tend to pose and grace the covers, some of them iconic in history.