Iris Mittenaere love Harry Potter and especially Emma Watson !

Every Tuesday night, the chain TF1 share a new installment of the saga Harry Potter. Iris Mittenaere no missing appointments !

A great lover of the saga Harry Potter, Iris Mittenaere does not miss the appointment of TF1 on Tuesday evening. She commented on the movie at the same time on Instagram ! MCE tells you more.

We can not count the number of Harry Potter fans. But the least we can say is that Iris Mittenaere is part of the largest !

While the channel TF1 diffuse a component of the famous saga every Tuesday night, the former Miss France and Miss Universe 2016 never miss the appointment.

In fact, the darling of Diego El Glaoui love to follow the stories of the wizards favorite all over the World. Yet this last knows them by heart.

But like millions of French, this does not bother the entire Iris Mittenaere of watch Harry Potter dozens of times. The proof !

Besides, the young woman don’t forget to share a photo on his account Instagram while she watches tv. After all, it always shows its activities to its fans !

As well, the pretty brunette wrote : ” Harry Potter, my kiffe Tuesday. 😁 Thank you @tf1 😂 You look at it ? “

Iris Mittenaere love Emma Watson

While his beloved Diego el Glaoui doesn’t want to watch Harry Potter with her, Iris Mittenaere also tells her fans thatshe ends her night in her room...

In front of his saga favorite, of course. “I finished the movie alone in my room. Diego has a great price in the living room. I’m alone in my delusions !! “

But this does not prevent the queen of beauty, elected in 2016, take advantage of this time. Quite the contrary ! Moreover, she becomes completely crazy when Emma Watson appears on the screen.

Yes, Iris Mittenaere is a big fan of the actress. And the latter made it clear to his fans on Instagram ! In fact, it filming a snippet that she loves.

It is a passage with the lovely Hermione. “I always dreamed of doing ita run down of the stairs with a dress like this 😍😍 ” said she.

