Iris Mittenaere responds cash to a user that the critical violently

Criticized violently by a user for his tribute to George Floyd, Iris Mittenaere replied bluntly.

After the tragic death of George Floyd in the wake of police violence in the United States, numerous celebrities around the world have taken advantage of it. Across the Atlantic, the world stars such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, or even Lizzo have strongly affirmed their support to Afro-Americans.

In France, other celebrities have also decided to speak on the subject. This is the case of Iris Mittenaere who has been speaking publicly through his account of Instagram.

Support considered inappropriate

This Tuesday, June 2, thousands of people have posted a black screen on the social networks to speak out against racism. Launched by the music industry, American, this gesture was accompanied by the now-famous hashtag #blackouttuesday.

Wishing to lend its support to this global battle, the former Miss Universe has also posted a black screen on his account followed by over 2.4 million subscribers. If most of her fans have praised her involvement, others have openly criticized his position :

It’s funny, you have not heard these past two years, or the French police massacred protesters, éborgnés, maimed by ten, the ultra police violence all over the country, what a hypocrisy, at the same time we can’t work on TF1, which condemns the police violence in the United States, but defends the French police who smashes and kills as much and say the inconvenient truth !

A comment very heated as the young woman of 27 years has not left without a response. She answered :

I reacted in the story since the day after the broadcast of this video that made me vomit even before France starts to post anything. Use this energy to inform us, talk about us, discuss, instead of criticizing every time.

If social networks are often the scene of the momentum of solidarity around a common cause, they also give rise to criticism easy and to cyber-violence. Affected by this sentence murders, the former Miss France has, therefore, ended the discussion by explaining :