Iris Mittenaere responds to criticism following his tribute to George Floyd

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Steve Carell, or even Barack Obama: very quickly, the stars are committed and have taken a position following the death of George Floyd. Monday, May 25, this African-American 46-year-old died after his arrest by a white policeman in Minneapolis, causing the dread of the world when confronted with images of his arrest filmed. Thus, on his side, Céline Dion has launched a call disturbing, recalling that”it is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist”, while Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have offered a large sum of money to fight racism. In France also, the personalities have become the word, or manifested, in the manner of Omar Sy, in Los Angeles, or of Kylian Mbappé, who has both made a beautiful tribute to George Floyd and the police.

The #BlackOutTuesday Iris Mittenaere criticized

Other stars are when they manifested through social networks and the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday on Instagram. The principle: post a black square in tribute to the victims of racism. Yesterday, Tuesday 2 June, in France, Vitaa, or Slimane have posted the image on Instagram, just like Lola Séchan, Amel Bent, Jarry, and Nabilla. Iris Mittenaere did the same, accompanying the image of the message “Black Lives Matter” (“the life of The Black account”). But his post has aroused the anger of many internet users. They accused him of his “hypocrisy” and the fact of never having taken a stand against racism before: “you have not heard these last two

