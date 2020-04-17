Iron Man 3 : The anecdote about Robert Downey Jr and Tony Stark will probably surprise you

What is good with the films of the MCU, it is that even months, even years, after their cinema release, we continue to learn more about their achievement. Avengers Endgame is a perfect example, among the many easter eggs and cut scenes recently revealed, the blockbuster continues to give us his secrets nearly a year after its cinema release. These days, it’s a whole other film in the MCU that was made about him. It is Iron Man 3. Some fans have indeed taken note of an anecdote rather amazing about the film : the presence of a CGI (computer-generated) of Robert Downey Jr.

hi yeah, did you know that entire last scene of iron man 3 marvel made a cgi rdj and imposed it onto a body double because rdj was injured while shooting. pic.twitter.com/uLnzNJdkST — amy (@endgamevalkyrie) April 15, 2020

“Did you know that the last scene of Iron Man 3 has been fully carried out with a RDJ (Robert Downey Jr) in the CGI put on a lining because RDJ was injured during the shooting.” one can read in the caption of the images posted on Twitter. Sense of betrayal, deceit, suspicion of trolling, surprise… the reactions of the fans who had missed this anecdote does not make wait ! And yet it is true. Wounded in the ankle, Robert Downey Jr had not been able to continue the shooting, which had then been stopped for six weeks. Seeing that the film’s release might be postponed, the studios have chosen to still shoot some footage without the actor. So they did call for a lining, in which the face has been replaced by that of Robert Downey Jr. A decision that has paid, since the public sees only the fire. Nevertheless, this tour de passe passe passed has not prevented the fans to see Iron Man 3 as one of the worst films of the MCU.