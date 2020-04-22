Iron Man 4 : The daughter of Tony Stark can take up the torch ?

Although Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Iron Man 4 is not considered in Disney, nothing says that the franchise of the super-hero is definitely on a break… Although the character played by Robert Downey Jr. since the beginning of the MCU in 2008 died in Avengers Endgame, the legacy of Tony Stark could be perpetuated by his daughter Morgan. We would be really surprised that Marvel studios has cast an actress as famous and talented as Katherine Langford for it not to appear ever again in the future ! However, a problem arises that the star of the series 13 Reasons Why slips into the armor metal bequeathed by his father…

In the present Marvel universe, it’s the little Lexi Rabe, aged a few years, who plays the child of Pepper Potts and her husband. Gold, Katherine Langford, seen in the cut scene ofAvengers Endgame was already 23 years old, which means that in fifteen years, when Morgan Stark will have reached the age of adulthood, the actress will become too old to play in it. At least that Marvel Studios does not happen today Iron Man 4 located in the future, they will have to choose another star to embody this character (or keep Lexi Rabe, who will grow up at the same time as Morgan). In the case where they would take the decision to continue the franchise of the superhero, of course !

Morgan Stark in Avengers Endgame

Knowing that if the success of the Marvel universe endures, it is intended to occupy the halls of cinema for decades. We should therefore see the growth of the children of the super-heroes, and it would be really surprising if at least a part of them did not become in its turn vigilantes, as their parents… Given that Iron Man was one of the favorite characters of the spectators, the fans would undoubtedly be thrilled to discover a new trilogy with her daughter Morgan to the inside of the armor ! Unfortunately, if the timeline is respected, this will not be before several years. But as one comes to wonder if the MCU will stop one day, we are not in a hurry !