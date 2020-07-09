Iron Man 4 : Tony Stark could have left the armor to the intention of his heir, Ironheart ?

For the moment, Iron Man is the only Avenger original does not have to be replaced in Phase 4 of the MCU, but things don’t stay so long ! Played by the famous Robert Downey Jr., from 2008 until the year 2019, this super-hero began his screen career as a play-boy billionaire and arrogant, before the finish in their sacrifice for the common good. A sacred career development, ambitions and character, which makes his narrative arc of one of the most remarkable in the world of Marvel movie. The spectators are particularly linked to this explanation of the armor, red and gold, and his greatest desire is that his legacy continue on the big screen.

Tony Stark

Knowing that Marvel studios have given the green light for a fourth film in the franchise Thor, thanks to the unquestionable success of the Ragnarok of Taika Waititiit is not impossible that they will do the same for Iron Man. If this turns out to be the case, for example, we learn that Tony Stark had planned his death upstream ofAvengers Finaland that he had intended to bequeath the armor to a person in particular. And why not Ironheart, his successor in the comic books, which soon will be the protagonist of his own series of Disney+ according to the site of the Cinema Spot ? The billionaire could have met the brilliant and intrepid Huey Williams at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, during one of his speeches. As you know, is this university in which he studied when he was young.

Iron Man

However, without saying anything to anyone (nor his wife Pepper Potts, nor his protege Peter Parker, or that of his friend Happy Hogan), he would have been able to become a friend of one of the students, amazed by her intelligence and enthusiasm. After having detected on the capabilities ideal to replace in the event that décèderait, you have hidden the armature to its intention, that it should find in favor of the secret codes that only she can decipher. This would be the perfect opportunity for her to prove herself, and to integrate the MCU without that you can’t wait ! This could even be Spider-Man, Tony Stark wanted to get into MIT, that will give you the clues that lead to the inheritance of the Man of Iron. This would not be the first time that the man-spider has an important piece of information without knowing that… well, that would be exciting, at least as much as to discover Yelena Belova as the heir to the official Natasha Romanoffs !