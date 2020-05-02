Iron Man back in ‘Black Widow’? Robert Downey Jr. responds to the rumors

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé worked together on a recovery charity of his hit “Savage”.

The rapper has released the new version of her famous song, stating that the profits will be donated to the association ‘The Bread of Life’ in their home city of Houston, Texas.

The original version of “Savage” appeared on the last album of the singer “Suga”, and the songwriters of this title are Jay-Z, founder of the label Roc Nation, with which Megan has signed, as well as Starrah and The-Dream.

Obviously, Megan is still in shock that Beyoncé has remixed his song.

The interpreter of “Hot Girl Summer,” wrote on Instagram : “I’m literally crying right now. I’m from HOUSTON, TEXAS, this could**** recovery means EVERYTHING to me !!!! A REMIX OF SAVAGE WITH THE QUEEN @BEYONCE IS NOW AVAILABLE!”

All the money collected will help The Bread of Life to deliver hot meals to the men and women who are homeless in Houston.

Furthermore, Beyoncé has recently made a very generous donation to help the people who are affected by the current pandemic of the sars coronavirus, promising to pay $ 6 million to the people most affected by this crisis, including the essential workers and first line responders.

This gesture will be via its association with ‘BeyGood’, who has shared in a press release: “Those starved of funding for education, health and housing, are now faced with infection rates alarming, and death. These communities lack access to testing and care services in the fair.”

And Beyoncé has delivered a speech concerning at the concert ‘One World’ Together At Home’ a few days ago, stating: “The impact of this pandemic is large-scale, and it will be necessary that each of us works to change things. If one of the organizations that we support talks to you, you can join us and contribute by clicking on the link in my biography.”