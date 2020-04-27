Iron Man return ? Robert Downey Jr has hope : “I have not yet put away my costume”

It was one of the most heart-wrenching of the year 2019 at the cinema. In Avengers : Endgame, released in theaters last April, Tony Stark/Iron Man is sacrificed to stop Thanos and die. Even if the end of the character was rather clear on the screen, this does not prevent some fans from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) dream review Robert Downey Jr in the famous costume. A few weeks ago, the actor has denied making an appearance in Black Widow (in the cinema on 29 April), which will tell the past of Natasha Romanoffs (Scarlett Johansson), she also died tragically in the last part of the Avengers. If you had lost all hope for a return of the Iron Man, the recent statements of his (ex ?) interpreter will give you back the smile.

“Everything is possible”

In full promo for the movie The voyage of Dr. Dolittle, released in theaters this Wednesday, 5 February, Robert Downey Jr has entrusted to the swiss version of 20 minutes it wasn’t totally said good-bye to Iron Man. “Who told you that Iron Man is really dead ? I have been working for years with Marvel studios and I can guarantee you that the end of a story can be just the start of another adventure.“was first entrusted to the star of 54 years of age.

Even if it does not cause the death of Tony Stark, the actor explains that “everything is possible“all the more following the arrival of Disney+, available in France as early as the 24th of march. “We will have multiple opportunities to new series Marvel or other films with these superheroes. So I have not yet put away my suit of Tony Stark in a cardboard box at the back of the garage (laughter).‘says Robert Downey Jr, who admits, however, that no concrete project is in preparation for the moment. “I prepare other projects for not waiting for my phone to ring.“he concludes.

The Marvel universe expands on Disney+

Launched in November in the United States, the platform Disney+ will help expand the Marvel universe beyond the movies. In fact, the two series are expected in 2020 : The Falcon and the soldier of the winter with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, which will be launched in August and WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who will arrive in December. Several other projects around the characters ofAvengers are in preparation, including Loki with Tom Hiddleston and Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner. A series on Iron Man will she see the light of day ? Fingers crossed !