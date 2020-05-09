Iron Man : Robert Downey Jr. comes… in a series – News Series

It is supposed to be his farewell to the character in “Avengers Endgame”, but Robert Downey Jr. returning to his role of Tony Stark/Iron Man for the purposes of the animated series “Marvel’s What If… ?”, that explores alternative realities.

The Walt Disney Pictures

The goodbyes have been of short duration ! Six months after the release of the Avengers Endgame, which marked the end of his term in the role, Robert Downey Jr. will reconnect with the character of Tony Stark/Iron Man that he embodied on the big screen since 2008. Except that it will be, this time, that of his voice, for the needs of Marvel’s What If… ?, series anthological animated for Disney+ in which each episode explores an alternative version of the stories that we all know.

In the light of the images revealed at the time of the launch of the platform, it is already clear that the show will address the following questions : And if Peggy Carter had been given the serum of the super soldier ? And if Bucky Barnes had faced a Captain America zombie ? And if You Challa had become Star-Lord ? And it should, therefore, expect an episode featuring Iron Man scene, so we rely on the revelations made by Jeff Goldblum, who has taken on the character of the Grandmaster, which he embodied in Thor Ragnarok : “I’ve played this role a few days ago”, he explained to Buzzfeed. “I went to the Disney studios and I have recorded the voice of the Grandmaster to an episode of the series What If… that will be on Disney+.”

“This is an animated version of all the characters that we know and love from the catalogue Marvel, and the episode in question includes the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey Jr. will lend her voice, as well as Korg. Taika Waititi has already recorded his voice for it.” Expected in the heart of the summer of 2020, Marvel’s What If… ? risk, therefore, prove to be fun in his way of playing on the well-known stories, and will have to see if and how the series is related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Addition To Robert Downey Jr., here is the voice cast of the series :