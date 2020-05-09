Iron Man : Robert Downey Jr will return in Marvel ?

Robert Downey Jr has camped in the role of Iron Man for many years (since 2008). Between the movies of the saga and those of the Avengers, the character of Tony Stark was one of the most legendary and popular of the Marvel universe. However (beware of SPOILER), in “Avengers : Endgame”, released on the 24th of April last, Iron Man is dead… All the fans are left in shock and this has made a lot of noise on the Net. Moreover, the MCU would like to find ways to revive Iron Man, while keeping the story of his death and his sacrifice. Will they get there ? The writers are full of originality, so there should be great chances to find it in the flesh at a particular time. In any case, Robert Downey Jr has touched an incredible amount to play in the ultimate film the Avengers, and the actor has decided to keep its place in the film world Marvel. Disney + has launched its own streaming platform, on the 12th of November last, and is preparing a project that is irresistible to all fans. An animated series entitled “Marvel What If” is in preparation, and should see the light of day in the summer of 2020. But then, Iron Man will it be this time ? Robert Downey Jr will be there in this project ? Actor Jeff Goldblum has responded to these questions….

Robert Downey Jr. will lend her voice to the animated character of Iron Man

The animated series “Marvel What If” will explore alternative realities to the world of the Avengers. Suffice to say that this project signed Disney + promises to be exciting. All the heroes of the Avengers should be present, and Iron Man will not escape this rule. Jeff Goldblum, who played the role of Grandmaster in Thor : Ragnarok has made a few confidences crispy. In fact, he has explained to Buzzfeed : “I played this role a few days ago. I went to the Disney studios and I have recorded the voice of the Grandmaster to an episode of the series What If… that will be on Disney+. This is an animated version of all the characters that we know and love from the catalogue Marvel, and the episode in question includes the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey Jr. will lend her voice.”. Jeff Goldblum has made happy by announcing that Robert Downey Jr will be back in this special adventure by lending his voice to the animated character of Iron Man. The animated series could be a real hit and beat many records as Avengers : Endgame.

