Iron Man VR – Test Gamereactor

S’ is, of course, an official game Marvel, Iron Man VR is only partially connected to the MCU. The places are very similar to those observed in the various films, to the glory of the eccentric millionaire, but for legal reasons, we do not find here Robert Downey Jr and his cronies. The frame is maintained even in the back of a postcard, and the secrets are not really hidden to the point that it really has not been surprised by the “discovery”.

But this is not an indie game, but a huge box-office success in which we embody Iron Man. You can exploit all kinds of things, and here is the important point of the game. After taking off for the first time in our new team in the vicinity of the villa of Tony Stark in Malibu, they were able to do at the controls of the PlayStation.

As a pro-PC, we had a bit of trouble with the controls on the controller, but other than that, the controls were flawless. When you pull the trigger, fade away as the weapons are integrated in the easy access to the buttons for the thumbs (which I would have liked to have a more intuitive interface, but you can not change anything on the controls anyway). The controls follow the good old saying of “easy to carry in hands, difficult to master, but with time, you will find that you get used to it.

The game offers the opportunity to improve your performance in each mission is rated up to five stars, stars that are used to upgrade your equipment in order to make difficult missions a lot easier. This system encourages you to improve your results, even after finishing the story mode. To our delight, the developers were inspired by the Blood and the Truth from the point of view of the tempo of the game, so that by the time you can end up with scenes of the great silence, where you will be alone with their environment, which can be a little scary. It is a pity that the transitions of the single scenarios are so often accompanied by long load times – have a SSD of great help here.

The game weighs around 50 GB, and provides some extensions. To speak more in depth of the game, we found a map of the world was cool enough in the form of an interactive world where you can choose your missions in order to collect the most stars possible. It is for this purpose that we must meet in order to participate in races or exercises of shots. Success of combat maneuvers will allow you to unlock new combinations. Which is a shame, however, is that we only see the arms in the Man of Iron of the VR, but this has motivated to do well in combat.

The events of the main missions vary between rescues of aircraft in the flame or between the images completely crazy to Malibu, or even the beautiful environment of the urban of Shanghai. The fact is that Sony and Camouflaj have managed to produce a very complex and graphically compelling for an adventure in the VR on the PlayStation 4.

Even if the missions are quite similar, and that their enemies are the drones boring, struggling like a bird in a combination of metal is really something very fun ! – who would have thought huh ? – With a little training, it is possible to maneuver a complex reality by using the combination of your main weapon and secondary. Collisions at high speed could have been better worked however, but the poor transportation, that were not affected, even with the VR so it will be.

The comfort can be improved through the thumbnails adjustable (by the darkening of the edges), or the screen that managed to make us believe that we are a super hero super rich that play in a Marvel movie. This shows that the feeling of being in the game is really important when playing a game in VR, and it is especially surprising to see the result of a game made by the developers who manage to create an immersive universe to explore freely. It is time to put on your armor friends !