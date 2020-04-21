Iron Man, your super-hero favorite

Loki arrives at the head of the “bad guys” of the Marvel universe according to a survey of Soaphub on the basis of the research carried out on the Internet.

Even if they do not appear to be more resilient than we the coronavirus (the Black Widow, advertised in cinemas as early as 29 April, was put in confinement until 6 November), the super-heroes remain immensely popular. At the point of care five of the twelve first places of the world-wide box office of all time.

To default to admire them in action on the big screen, the site Soaphub has sought to rank them in order of preference. Based on searches on Google.

At the level of the movies, nothing really surprising. Avengers : Endgame is winning, with 2.8 million requests, ahead of Iron Man (816, 000) and Doctor Strange (561 000). At the level of the most popular celebrity or that intrigue the most, however, the result is likely to leave more than one speechless. Camped by Robert Downey Jr, Iron Man won the first place with 770 000 applications. Follow-up of Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange (445 000) and then the totally unexpected Paul Bettany in the skin of Vision (214 000).

Spider-Man fails a little at the foot of the podium. By contrast, Captain America, very popular in the United States, has clearly not of the same rating elsewhere in the world, as they had to settle for seventh position.

On the side of the baddies, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, wins easily, with 350 000 searches. From a respectable distance, the following Hela (Cate Blanchett and 250 000 fans) and Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) who has attracted the interest of 200 000 curious.

Good, it will not back the coronavirus, but could feed a few discussions virtual animated between “Marvelologues”.