Irresistible : a critique to Make america Stupid Again

POLITICALLY JUST RIGHT



Irresistible reminds of another movie : Our Brand Is Crisiswith Sandra Bullock and Billy Bob Thornton, which face each other through the candidate stood in the presidential elections in Bolivia in 2002. Like him, Irresistible it is a comedy that’s not very fun, or a serious movie a little bit funny. Like him, it was a good idea, with good actors. Like him, he puts on the scene a blonde wig on the head of a talented actress (here, Rose Byrne). And like him, it should be quickly forgotten, so the result is not adequate.

Focuses on Steve Carell in the political strategist of the field democrat who is a native of Washington, d.c., to create the event around the municipal elections in a small Wisconsin town, Irresistible it takes about 90 minutes, and spends about 90 minutes to find, in a permanent imbalance. It is not enough grain to be a satire, not funny enough to be a comedy, not strong enough to be taken seriously, the film suffers at all levels, and it seems that they never take, or exploit beyond a scene or a vague idea.

Hard not to think of Primary Colors, The Upstart, Veep, Me, mp or even Mr. Smith in the senate as Irresistible it seems to juggle between several approaches, paving the way for a lot of things. But it is clear that until his last moments, is a business that runs empty, surprisingly just simple and harmless, sadly, flat and regular, what is even more amazing, with so much talent assembled, and the know-how of the overall image.

The wax dolls, dolls of the survey

MR & MRS SMITH IN THE SENATE

The biggest culprit is the stage of Jon Stewart, hopelessly blandrecycling without effort, a semi-trailer clichés about rural America and the high spheres of power, with the springs comedians rusty for about 20 years. The hero Gary Zimmer wants to hide among the people of the country, but among their small habits of the bourgeoisie, his need of wifi, the extreme friendliness of the specimens is local, or even the hand forced to live on the farm of the candidate you wish to support, is a challenge.

The whole movie revolves around this poor of the opposition has willed, intelligent, full of spirit, and corrosive. Nothing to report, as the humor is lazy, obvious, nothing that had not been demonstrated, mocked, caricatured (for the better) in any political satire in the past few decades, a film, series or the Saturday Night Live. There is little that the image of Mackenzie Davis with an arm in the ass of a cow, or the arrival of Rose Byrne in puf-Terminator republican, to have the hope that the movie is going to go further in the farce.

Again, this is going to be a total disappointment as the duel between Steve Carell and Rose Byrne is only a little circus that goes round after two scenes. This battle is supposed to be the heart of the film, but is never really shown, and the place. The two politicians are supposed to hate each other with passion up to the point of sleeping together at every opportunity, but this is only explained in the dialogue awkward. The impression of emptiness that reign comes to a large part of this the refusal to say nothing, beyond a couple of vignettes, jokes, disconnected from each other. Even the funny scene live on television, which is based on a good idea (the illusion of this crappy media war, which is shown in a minute), falls in the water.

To live in the Beast of a TV



REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE

If Irresistible running empty, it is probably because he has nothing to say, at the bottom. Behind her conveyed to the protesters, Jon Stewart is happy to put in the scene of the humor that surrounds us. The trip between democrats and republicans is useless, the system politely rotten, the hypocrisy of the powerful is as clean as the petits fours served at their parties, and the united states is lost in a division of a part growing between the rich and the poor, the cities and the countryside, the exploited and the exploiters. The director and screenwriter is not going to disappear, despite a twist that gives it a semblance of meaning to the joke of a general election.

All of that ends, however, in a tornado of stupid simplicity criticalthat drives the nail in the coffin of the obvious : the bouseux of the deep America and the elites of the White House, the more stupid are not the ones you think. After all a film that puts the horns on the stage of the cynicism and horrible seedy Washington experts, in the face of humanity, modesto, and the touch of the inhabitants of the city, is almost an insult to the viewer, and the intelligence of realism in the scenario.

“It’s shit” : that’s what she said

And if Irresistible leaves a lot of time to reflect on the situation of stagnation issue, where it crashed, it is because there is nothing more to see and consume. Steve Carell has rarely been this way, because of a write-heavy in nature and without flavor. Rose Byrne would have been able to remember at what point she was an excellent comic actress, except that it has almost nothing to do, except walk around with his phone, and his hair neatly combed. Chris Cooper spring of its easy number of good old american soil. And there is even less to say about Mackenzie Davis, however talented she also.

For a replica of percussion (“She said, and now, is the truth.”or “I am a 28 years of age, in what world would that be normal ?”), there are plenty of scenes stretched without reason, like a bad improvisation, and crazy ideas that seem to come from another timeline (the billionaire RoboCop). Irresistible the lack of ideas, of harmony, of laughter, but also of spirit, and wallows stupidly in a complacency very politically correct. A film that believes he is clever and is proving to be very foolish, as his hero : it could be malignant, if it weren’t so wobbly, soft and badly made.