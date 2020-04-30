Irrfan Khan, actor in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Life of Pi’, dies at age 53

Unfortunately, we must inform you of sad news, because the world of entertainment and cinema is in mourning since today, it has been confirmed the death at the age of 53 years of the indian actor Irrfan Khan, after having fought for several years against a strange form of cancer which has kept him away from the spotlight.

According to ., The news has been published by the public relations company Hardly Anonymous Communications, which represented: “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who has fought until the end and who has always inspired all those who came to him. Surrounded by love, by his family for whom he cared the most, he went to the abode of the sky, leaving a true legacy. We all pray and hope he is in peace. “

You do not hear may not be the name of Irrfan Khan, but we are sure that you have already seen it on the big screen. This actor was born on November 30, 1967 in the city of Jaipur, India, the son of muslim parents. In 1984, he was able to win a scholarship to study at the National School of Dramatic Art in New Delhi, since then, he became famous by participating in tapes of Bollywood movies.

With films like Life in a… metro there The namesake He has managed to make a name for himself in the entertainment of his country. But beyond being famous in India, Irran Khan was one of the few actors to have managed to make the leap into the world of timeless Hollywood glamour thanks to his role of police inspector in the film Slumdog Millionaire, Protagonisée by Dev Patel and directed by Danny Boyle.

See on YouTube

Later, he would return to work in another film become almost cult, The life of Pi of Ang Leeplaying the adult version of Pi, and being considered for more roles in the big leagues of cinema. From there, the career of Irran Khan is rising like foambecause it appeared in all kinds of productions.

The amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, Jurassic World alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard or Inferno with Tom Hanks are just a few of the tapes on which he has worked. His last appearance on the big screen dates back to 2018at the release of the film Puzzle, an adaptation of a production argentina who has starred alongside the actress Kelly Macdonald.