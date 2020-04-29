Irrfan Khan, actor of “Slumdog Millionaire”, has died at the age of 53

He had played in “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Jurassic World” and “The Lunchbox”. Suffering from a tumour of the endocrine, the indian actor Irrfan Khan died in a hospital in Bombay, at the age of 53 years, a-t-on learned on Wednesday 29 April.

The announcement of his death by the BBC has aroused a wave of emotion in the world of cinema, and several of his friends and former playing partners have expressed their sadness, just as thousands of anonymous social networks.

Died of an infection of the colôn, Irrfan Khan, whose mother is also dead a few days ago, had announced in 2018 to be reached of a cancer of the endocrine glands. A disease which had obliged it to withdraw from the film sets, and from to London to follow a treatment there.

From Bollywood to Hollywood

Born in Jaipur in the state of Rajasthan on January 7, 1967, Irrfan Khan started his career in theatre, film and television at the end of the 1980s, a period during which he suffered many failures. In 2001, he landed the lead role in “The Warrior” , an adaptation of a traditional tale japanese, signed by the british filmmaker of indian origin Asif Kapadia. This feature film is presented in various festivals, and allows you to Irrfan Khan to make a name.

If it went on to productions in Bollywood, the actor also participates in large international productions such as “A heart undefeated” by Michael Winterbottom, with Angelina Jolie, “aboard the Darjeeling Limited” Wes Anderson, and especially “Slumdog Millionaire” Danny Boyle and Loveleen Tandan, huge success at the box-office multirécompensé. In this movie in a blaze of eight Oscars and four Golden Globes, Irrfan Khan interprets the inspector of police, who must monitor Jamal Malik, the hero played by Dev Patel.

In 2010, the actor plays in “The Amazing Spider-Man” de Marc Webb, with Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, the sublime “The odyssey of Pi” of Ang Lee, the romantic comedy “The Lunchbox” by Ritesh Batra, and even the “Jurassic World” Colin Trevorrow. A true chameleon, Irrfan Khan has made his place in Bollywood just like Hollywood…