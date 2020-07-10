Irv Gotti said he has spoken to Drake having said that, not “masterpiece”

Irv Gotti has joined Nick Cannon on his radio program to clarify some of the statements that you made in The Breakfast Club a couple of weeks ago in how to think Drake might not have any album in their discography, that is a ” masterpiece “.

To get to this in your one-hour conversation with Nick, Irv is not income in his statement, but stated his opinion on the music of someone else, and his opinion about them as a person can be mutually exclusive. “He is on another planet,” said Irv about how he believes that Drake is huge. “I think that [Drake] and Jay-Z, are the same as on Uranus, then we are on the planet Earth. ”

He continued by saying that, when he spoke of masterpieces and a classic of the projects with The Breakfast Club, this was not at all intended to be a little to Drake. “Drake is like one of my best friends in the game,” said Irv. “This is a very good friend, we have an excellent relationship since he left … is someone who I consider a friend. “

He went on to explain how he had a conversation with Drake because Drake had told him that his “people” thought that the two had a problem because of the comments of Irv.

“I spoke with Drizzy, and you know that he was like,” he said to my people, that I thought that we were close, “and he said to me:” Drizzy, we are close.” “Irv continued:” Nothing has changed. And I said: “I am not of those who hate the man he hated. “”

“You don’t see or don’t hear about the albums of the young generation, of albums great “, had previously said Irv in The Breakfast Club. “You feel lonely and shocking. Listen, Imma even said Drake, which I love. Drizzy, I love you, you know that I love you, you know what I’m saying? You know, ‘Murder Inc. as my n * gga Irv, ” it is to me. Aye, I love you, I love your music, but I would say that Drizzy has delivered an album of this size? I know he can, but I don’t know if he has collectively put this energy and said, ” I’m going to deliver a masterpiece. ‘Drizzy in a masterpiece? ”

After having spoken of the way in which he wanted to make sure to clarify things with Drake, Irv has pointed out how, despite the fact that it is from a different generation, he doesn’t hate the rappers of today who do their own thing. He’s just in a different era, and their views on today’s music, whether a fan or not, do not have any weight on what he thinks of the artists who compose it.

You can see the full interview between Irv Gotti and Nick Cannon at the top.