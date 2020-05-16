is committed to combating the mental illness !

In this Friday, April 15, Kendall Jenner has decided to commit against the mental illness. So she posted a message on Instagram.

This is a cause that affects many people in the world. Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner the fight against mental illness ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

This year, the confinement period has been very difficult. Many people have not supported to stay in their homes H24.

Some citizens are so bored, others have not endured the loneliness … But several people have also suffered from the promiscuity with their loved ones.

A close relationship difficult which has contributed to quarrels. So… This is not really healthy for the morale !

Many are those who are so fallen in a negative state of mind, or even depressed … Individuals have even suffered from mental illness !

And obviously, this is a topic that is not talked about enough for Kendall Jenner ! The girl Kardashian has decided to post a message very touching on his account Instagram.

Kendall Jenner : “I have days where I am very anxious “

The goal ? Pass a deep message against mental illness. ” Hey friends, this period of quarantine me a lot to reflect on, especially on the mental health… “

“And especially with this health crisis linked to the coronavirus ! I just want to say to those who feel alone that they are not. “

Kendall Jenner explains the reasons that prompted him to make this challenge. It also would, therefore, not always very well !

“So I just decided to make a challenge on Instagram. This is the” How are you really “.

“Because I, too, j‘I have days where everything goes well, and others where I am very anxious.”

“I’d like you me to join. So I want to know how you really feel !”

Kendall Jenner has invited a few friends to do this challenge. Among themJustin Bieber, who has long suffered from depression.

But also his wife, Haley. And her sister Kim Kardashian.

