Is it real that the Blue Cross seeks to sign Renato Ibarra for the Opening 2020 of Liga MX?

From several weeks ago that a rumor has been gaining strength with the passage of days: Renato Ibarra, who will be disassociated from America once the tournament Closing 2020 of Liga MX, it could reach the Blue Cross.

The striker ecuadorian was in prison in the month of march by gender-based violence and attempted femicide against his wife, L. C. 26, but the charges eventually were dropped.

Taking into consideration that you must sign in monthly at the Prison East until at least September 2020 is that Ibarra was looking for a club or in Mexico City or in the surrounding cities, and Cruz Azul, Pachuca and Toluca have emerged as the names obvious.

In conversation with the Journal Record, close to the player claimed that “all doubt by the legal situation that crosses Renato. In this moment, he is living with his brother Romario in Pachuca and asked permission to be able to train separately at the facilities of Pachuca, but on the team Jesus Martinez are not very convinced of the operation and seem like they are going to give up,”, revealing as well that would not be the Tuzos the club where portfolio Ibarra the next semester, despite the fact that there would share with his brother, Romario.

America, in addition, it intends to make a final sale with Renato Ibarra, with figures that are in the region of five million dollars, and in the Blue Cross today are not interested in spending that much money. Taking into account, on the other hand, that there are virtually no quotas of foreign unemployed.

But the truth is that internal sources in the Machine reveal that in the directive are also not interested in signing to Ibarra with their history, since that would complicate a lot the public opinion, so that today their arrival to the Blue Cross is distant.