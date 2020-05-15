Is it that there will be a Deadpool 3 ?

The schedule of films Marvel has to be deeply modified, with many movies postponed, the image of Black Widow. Yet, a name still does not appear on this schedule already loaded : that of Deadpool. And it’s starting to become disturbing…

For years, the movies, certain Marvel heroes are a band apart. The fault in rights sold to other studios. This is why Spider-Man, the X-Men or Deadpool are not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside all of their super-small friends of the Avengers.

But the recent purchase of the Fox by Disney (which also owns Marvel) seemed to be a great source of hope : the one to see Wolverine, Magneto, Deadpool, and all the others were not even invited to the feast to join Ant-Man, the Hulk, Thor, or The Guardians of the Galaxy. Ryan Reynolds, the actor who Deadpool was even shown to be very optimistic about the result, saying in December 2019 to be working on Deadpool 3 within Marvel studios, in an interview to the american tv show Live With Kelly and Ryan. Except that since, the project seems to have been also cooled down as Captain America at the end of his first movie…

It is Ryan Reynolds who first made back machine, in an interview with Total Film :

“I think that once I’m closer to them, if we can make a Deadpool 3… if, or when it will be Deadpool 3I will probably have more prospects in this regard. But I am a huge fan of Marvel and the way they make movies. So when Disney bought the Fox, I have not seen a good thing. Deadpool is, hopefully, allowed to play in this sandbox, I think that it is a victory for all the people involved. But, we’ll see, certainly.”

A tone is already much more negative, and that echoes to that of the creator of Deadpool, the author of comics Rob Liefeld. In a recent interview given to Reverseit has also expressed its doubts about the future existence of Deadpool 3, highlighting just… its absence from the calendar, Marvel ! And it is true that because of many postponements due to you-know-what, there seems to be no place for Deadpool for at least the… 2023 !

“We had two glossy films, and we live in a time where the culture is to give us the result of what works well as soon as possible. People need to calm down, and realize that Deadpool 1 and 2 are out that, two years away, in 2016 and 2018, and I can’t… I’m just not at all pleased with the plans for Marvel now.”

To support his argument, he reproduces an idea which was already scared to the fans of Deadpool : the tone much more vulgar anti-hero, compared to the rest of the Marvel universe. The mixture could also be noted that if the rascals of South Park landed in The Snow Queen… Incorporate could, therefore, present a risk, especially after the projects came from the Fox, such as the failure Dark Phoenixor The New Mutantsback since more than a year now, seem to be become cumbersome for Marvel studios.

But Deadpool being a franchise that proved a massive hit (every film has reported nearly $ 800 million at the box office), it would be very strange not to see him back, at least in the film solo. Built-in to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, this seems not to be a priority… unless, in a scene post-credits of a future movie…

While waiting for her return to the cinema in the team Marvel, you can still find Deadpool in his best film, Deadpool 2alongside X-Force, in VOD SFR.

Sources : Nerdist, Allociné, Wide-Screen