Is it that we go to the cinema?

Our output guy, in the “old days” – two months ago – it was to go to the cinema. Outputs in the head-to-head, more often than not. It is thus that I found myself see 1917 two times, two weeks apart, with each of my sons.



Marc Cassivi

The Press

“Dad, are we going to the cinema ? “I realize these days how this sentence I’m missing. Not only because it evokes a communion that is no longer : up to several in a room, in front of a screen. But because it is the expression of the outstretched hand of a boy lonely for almost 14 years, which adapts very well for a month and a half of not going to school, getting up late and spend a lot of time to play video games.

What I miss the most of this sentence, it is everything that it underlies. The ritual to which it refers. This is not a simple request by a son to his father to take him to the cinema. It is an invitation to share an experience with him. To lift the armrest that separates us – in the rooms that allow it – for us to stick and digging into the same bag of popcorn. (I never eat popcorn except at the movies with Son.)

This question, this ritual is for me very precious. Because I know that time is running out, that things are rapidly evolving, and that there will come a time – in two, three years ? – where this will not be with me that he will like to go to the cinema.

We would go there next Friday. It was planned for months. We had often talked about, we had watched the trailer together. The 1er may, this had to be the exit room Black Widow Cate Shortland, with Scarlett Johansson in the role of the spy Russian that she embodies in the series of the Avengers. The exit has been postponed for the moment to 6 November.

IMAGE PROVIDED BY DISNEY Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

Son is a fan of movies of the superhero. Since the beginning of the year, we have explored all the corners of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). There is not a film featuring the famous characters of the Avengers, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Captain America, etc, that we have not seen. Until the old Hulk of Ang Lee and the Spider-Man of Sam Raimi.

My boys love the cinema. We will say that the apple has not fallen far from the tree. When they were 8 and 10 years old, inspired by the book The Film Club (School movies), to David Gilmour, I set out to make their film education, introducing them to the classics of the seventh art Say that they have found The four hundred blows Truffaut pretty arid. This was, all told, a dismal failure.

In wanting to burn the steps, I turned. They have become distrustful, each of my suggestions. I had to review my strategy. It was not me. I didn’t want to take away the taste of the cinema. I am content to let them choose, most of the time, leading them sometimes to a work more daring.

When, last winter, my oldest, 16 years old, asked me to suggest ” classic “, I’m not fallen into the trap of offering him Eight-and-a-half. I told myself that it was ripe, but it was not to be, that I miss my shot.

I began by suggest the trilogy Sponsor of Coppola. This time, I was not mistaken. (Sigh of relief.)

Containment requires, I revisited these past few weeks in the book of David Gilmour. In 2007, the novelist, university professor and former film critic from toronto has published the account of his family experience unusual and unpredictable. His son was also 16 years old at the time. But unlike mine, he hated the school, to confess, and he preferred the delinquency and the consumption of cocaine. His father offered him a pact : he could leave the school, abandoning his studies, to stay at home without paying rent, and waking up to the hour of his choice… the promise of a watch, each week, three films chosen by his father so that they can discuss them together.

For three years, father and son met three times a week on the couch of the living room to watch classics of the New Wave (Gilmour began, also, by offering The four hundred blows), of the Italian cinema, or the golden age of hollywood cinema, as well as blockbuster movies, and even turnips have become must-sees (such as the famous Showgirls Paul Verhoeven). This was not just lost. His son Jesse has dabbled in the short-film before publishing his first novel, two years ago.

I decided to imitate David Gilmour and alternate between blockbusters and works more demanding in order to tickle the interest of my own son to the cinema of author.

We have not agreed to a covenant – there is no question that they leave the school, but practically every night for a month, we watch a movie.

IMAGE PROVIDED BY THE PRODUCTION Marlon Brando in a scene from the Sponsor

I improvised a programmer and my selection is as intuitive as it is eclectic. I proceed by association. After The GodfatherI proposed to the boys the choice between Apocalypse Now and Boyhood. They have preferred the film to Richard Linklater. The series of the Batman of Christopher Nolan, has led us to Inception and Dunkirk. After 1917we followed Sam Mendes in James Bond (Skyfall, Spectrum). In a rush britishat the suggestion of the youngest, we even watched the series The Crown…

Such an experience is made of trials and errors. I try of course to capitalize on the fields of interest of each.

The oldest runs of urban culture and rap : from Boyz N the Hood, of the late John Singleton (which has aged badly), we went to Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee, and Miserable, of Ladj Ly.

Son appreciated that I suggested to him “Get Out,” Jordan Peele (who has produced BlacKkKlansman Lee), for his 15 years birthday, with his friends ? I presented to him The Shining, of Stanley Kubrick. He has read Firethe play of Wajdi Mouawad, at the school ? We watched the movie that was shot Denis Villeneuve, as well as Polytechnic. He loved Call Me by Your Name ? I proposed to him Brokeback Mountain and The life of Adele. You want to see another Palme d’or ? Discover Pulp Fiction. He has loved it.

The youngest loves Star Wars ? We have watched movies that feature Adam Driver (aka Kylo Ren) : Paterson, Jim Jarmusch, and Frances Ha, of Noah Baumbach. Not surprisingly, I had less success this time ! Daniel Craig in role of James Bond has led us to Logan Lucky, directed by Steven Soderbergh. He prefers action movies (I am typing the sub-James Bond what are the Mission : Impossible with Tom Cruise), the menu continues to be varied.

This week, we looked at The Social Network David Fincher (the boys have chosen instead Kill Bill, of Tarantino), The Amazing Spider-Man (with Andrew Garfield, who is of the distribution of The Social Network) and the animated French film I lost my body, of Jérémy Clapin, winner of the Grand Prize of the critics ‘ Week in Cannes, they have found it a bit too sordid…

I’m still looking for the right pretext to present Fellini. And I dream of the moment where, in the world before they will have recovered, I will invite again to the cinema.