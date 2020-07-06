“Is it this or not ? “: an alleged photo of Rosalia creates a debate on Twitter – Latin

On January 26 of this year was the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards. The opportunity of Rosalia to prove once more that his talent had no boundaries. In fact, if the Spanish singer was named in the prestigious category of newcomer of the year award that she has won has been rewarded by his opus The Evil Want To in the category of best rock album in Latin. A few months before, the young woman is even he became the first Spanish artist to be rewarded in the MTV Video Music Awards. He also announced that his third album was going to be this year. Impressive success, which is driving thousands of fans who follow her day after day. And although he has just presented his collaboration with Travis Scott with the song TKN, just after taking out the title HurtRosalie is now the buzz on Twitter.

“Is Rosalie ? “

In effect, a user gets to create a real debate on the web after posting on Twitter a photo of a group of six guys catalans in the full pilgrimage on the camino de Santiago, Saint-Jacques-of-Compostelle. Dating back to 2012, the cliché reveals a girl next to her, who was traveling alone and that called…Rosalia. The author of the tweet thinks that it is a matter of the singer when she was a teenager, and anonymous.

Hello @rosalia necessitem to know one thing. Vam fer the Way of st James fa uns anys (2011-2012) of the amb uns amics. Vam spend an evening with a noia that is deia Rosalia I was in Barcelona. Ets you? Estem fent apostes I ho hem de resoldre. pic.twitter.com/PmCu0hPey1 — Oriol Soler Paul (@uri__soler) July 3, 2020

“Hi @rosalie, I need to know one thing. I did the Camino de Santiago a couple of years (2011-2012) with friends. We spent an afternoon with a girl named Rosalia who was from Barcelona. That was you ? We have the bet and must, therefore, resolve this story “then wrote the young man. Your message has not ceased to become viral : many users have taken part in the speculation. It is said that the singer has already revealed in the past that have done only the Way of st. James at the age of 19 years. However, it is currently not confirmed if it was her or not in the cliché that question. What you need to make completely fools of the internet… to be continued !