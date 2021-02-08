Is Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ready to become parents?

In the story of her Instagram account, Hailey Baldwin posted Justin Bieber with a baby in her arms. Do they want to be parents?

As a couple for several years, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might want to expand the family. A photo, shared in the supermodel’s story, sows doubt.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin live on a small cloud. Indeed, the two lovebirds have never been so happy. Thus, their fans wonder: would they like to expand the family?

After all, the artist and the supermodel have been in perfect love for a few years now. In fact, they even passed the ring on their finger on September 30, 2019, in South Carolina.

So a little baby could only seal their love. And it seems that the two lovers would think about it a lot, according to the latest Instagram story of the pretty blonde.

In short, Hailey Baldwin unveiled an adorable photo of them. She can be seen sitting on a plane alongside the man of her life. And on the Canadian star’s lap is a baby.

In fact, the performer One Less Lonely Girl kisses the little piece of cabbage. A tender moment that his wife does not fail to immortalize, as we can see on the screen of his phone.

So it must be believed that the couple already seems very comfortable with the newborn. Will he want to take the plunge and start a nice family in the next few months?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have yet to discuss the topic. But this photo could perhaps send a message to their subscribers…

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN MIGHT NOT WANT TO

One thing is for sure, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin need to talk about it in complete privacy. But, since one of their great friends gave birth, do they really want to live the experience?

Indeed, Gigi Hadid recently gave birth to her adorable little Khaia. Her daughter was born from her love affair with One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

Thus, the young woman told how her birth had unfolded in the columns of Vogue. An issue that will be on newsstands in March 2021.

« I knew it would be the greatest pain of my life, but you have to submit to it and say, ‘That’s the way it is,'” she said. Before unveiling his verdict: “I loved it”.

In hindsight, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s friend preferred to laugh than cry: “I looked like a madwoman. I was an animal woman. »

Besides, the model confessed that she didn’t want to have a second child anytime soon. “After that, Z and I looked at each other and thought, ‘We’re going to wait a little bit before we do it again.'”

So, with such testimony, will the two lovebirds want to have a child? When we write D1softball news, we are not so sure. Case to follow…