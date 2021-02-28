Is Kim Kardashian ready to find love again after her divorce is announced?

Is American starlet Kim Kardashian ready to start a new life after announcing her divorce from Kanye West? We tell you everything.

Is Kim Kardashian ready to find love again after her divorce from Kanye West?

It is no longer a secret for anyone. Kim Kardashian and Her Husband Kanye West have decided to split up after 7 years of marriage.

Indeed, the star of the Incredible Kardashian Family launched the divorce proceedings on February 19. So it’s officially the end of the couple!

A source close to the American starlet said the young woman was now focused on raising her children. The young woman is the mother of four children from her marriage to the rapper.

The two exes have two daughters North, 7, Chicago, 3 years and two boys Saint, 5 years, and Psalm, 1. In fact, the young mother has been raising her children alone for some time.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been separated for several months before officially announcing their divorce. In fact, we don’t know yet who will have custody of the children.

According to some media reports, the couple shared custody of the four children. Sources close to the young star confirm that this would not make much difference to Kim’s life.

Kanye West has been away for some time and takes care of her children on her own. Moreover, her same sources have confided in each other about the future of the young woman. Notably on the fact that she is single again and therefore likely to meet someone.

IS KIM KARDASHIAN READY TO FIND LOVE AGAIN?

After the announcement of her divorce from Kanye West, fans are wondering if the young woman is considering finding love. A source close to the young woman told HollywoodLife that it was not at all in her priorities at the moment.

The source explains that Kim Kardashian focuses mainly on her children. “She is also very busy with work and her studies. She doesn’t have a lot of free time. reports the same media outlet.

On the other hand, it seems that Kim Kardashian’s family is encouraging her to start a new life! You should know that the young woman has a very close circle of friends.

But all seem to be ready to support her in the choices she will make. So when she decides to find love again, they will not hesitate to introduce her to people who might please her! There is no doubt about that.

“But one thing at a time. First, she wants to end her divorce and recover from the breakdown of her marriage,” the source told HollywoodLife. But for now, finding love is not on the agenda. Unsurprisingly!

But one imagines that the pretty young woman will not stay single for long! Case to follow very closely.