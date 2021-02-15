Is Kim Kardashian ready to return to love after her divorce?

What about Kim Kardashian’s love situation? Is she ready to find love again after her divorce?

Kim Kardashian seems to be much better since she no longer lives with Kanye West. But is she ready to find love again?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West couldn’t stand each other so much that they decided to leave each other. According to a source close to the matter: “Kim and Kanye West are fed up and don’t talk to each other at all. And she’s trying to stay strong and move on.”

“Kanye West has had enough of marriage. He’s also completely done with that, and he’s moving on. He doesn’t care about his wife’s priorities. And so he will file his divorce application before she has to. And he wants a divorce just as much as Kim. »

In fact, he’s tired of being close to the Kardashian for a long time. Especially her mother, whose shadow hangs over all the big decisions she [Kim] makes. And Kim is trying to stay strong and move on with her life.”

To this day, the rapper lives far from the family home. He lives on his ranch in Cody, Wyoming. And one thing’s for sure, it amply delights Kim Kardashian.

She now goes out without her wedding ring, and she lives her life as she sees fit. According to our colleagues at Life and Style, the reality TV starlet “doesn’t hide at home while weeping for the end of her marriage »

“KIM KARDASHIAN IS FREE, READY TO START A NEW LIFE”

More than that! Kim Kardashian would even be ready to find love again! A new source said: “Kim is now free, single, and ready to start a new life. In addition, the two had been living separate lives for years. So Kim finally moves on.”

North’s mother, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm can’t wait to fall in love again. The same source continued: “It keeps its doors open when it comes to meetings. There are even rumors that she is in a relationship with an NFL star.”

And obviously, the artist doesn’t like it, who would be jealous: “Kanye West takes things less well. He’s furious, and can’t stand Kim already talking to other guys. »

But beware, all this is not official. This is just a rumor. Some people claim that the latter is unhappy, while others certify that he is living his best life, far from his ex.

As for Kim Kardashian, she has not yet met the rare pearl. So she spent Valentine’s Day with her family and children. She also takes the time to rebuild herself, while focusing on the apple of her eyes: her children.