Is Kylie Jenner a good mother to little Stormi?

On social media, Kylie Jenner’s fans commented on the young woman’s upbringing to her daughter, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, a good mom for her little Stormi? The young woman regularly receives compliments about the education she instills in her daughter.

Last weekend Kendall Jenner’s sister posted pictures of herself and her daughter at golf. In the videos posted on Instagram, the little Stormi, 3 years old, is in heaven.

Fans of the American influencer have been constantly complimenting the upbringing that daughter Kris Jenner passed on to her daughter. In the photos, Stormi is focused, and she thanks her mom for showing her how to play properly.

In addition to speaking clearly and clearly, internet users have noticed that Stormi adopts good manners. The little girl is even very good at golf.

In the videos, there is a sense that Kylie Jenner attaches great importance to her daughter being applied and meticulous. Character traits that made the daughter of Kris Jenner, the youngest billionaire in the world.

Fan of her daughter, Kylie Jenner films her everywhere. Skiing, at sea, on his skateboard… The photos and videos of little Stormi are ubiquitous on the insta feed of the young woman.

KYLIE JENNER, A GOOD MOTHER TO STORMI WEBSTER

A few days ago, Kylie Jenner posted videos of her daughter as she walked the snowy slopes of Aspen. “Look at Mom how I can ski,” Travis Scott’s daughter said in a video.

In another video posted by the young woman, Stormi is heard speaking distinctly to her mother. In another image, she does not hesitate to make a big kiss on Kylie’s cheek.

Thousands of Internet users post glowing comments about Kylie and her little Stormi every month. Every video posted by the billionaire is a success.

In a recent video posted on YouTube, Kylie Jenner once again proved that she was a good mother. In the images, Kylie and her daughter Stormi improvise as pastry chefs.

They reveal to their subscribers a great recipe for cupcakes in the image of a grinch. If their talent as cooks is undeniable, it is above all the behavior of little Stormi that has marked the Internet users.

Indeed, the little girl who recently celebrated her 3 years, was very polite with her mother. “I love you, mommy,” Travis Scott’s daughter told the camera.

Later in the video, she won’t hesitate to tell him that she’s “too beautiful.” A nice declaration of love that melted users who were quick to comment on the video of Kylie Jenner posted on YouTube.