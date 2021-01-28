Is Selena Gomez a Bella Hadid fan still following her on Instagram?

Selena Gomez doesn’t seem to hold a grudge. Indeed, she follows Bella Hadid on the social network Instagram. This is not the case!

Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez are neither friends nor enemies, but their relationship on social media is apparently one-sided. D1soft ball tells you everything from A to Z!

Selena Gomez is very popular on social networks. On Instagram, for example, it only tracks 164 accounts, compared to 205 million followers. The young woman follows Bella Hadid, in particular.

Indeed, some time ago, the singer added it to her shortlist of accounts followed and began to comment on one of her photos.

For her part, the model never subscribed to her in return and deleted the post in question. But if the beauty has a grudge against Selena Gomez, it is for a very specific reason. Indeed, the latter dated the same man like her. In other words, The Weeknd!

On the other hand, the model’s sister, Gigi Hadid, subscribes to the performer of “Slow Down”. That’s surprising!

SELENA GOMEZ AND BELLA HADID WENT OUT WITH THE SAME MAN!

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid were part of the same band of buddies. But that’s before a young man gets involved!

As a reminder, the model and The Weeknd started dating in 2015. In any case, this is the first time they have been seen in public.

Indeed, it is during the Coachella festival that the two get into a relationship. To finally break a million times later, without ever really knowing if they broke up for good one day.

However, the young man soon found love with Selena Gomez in 2017. That is the same year Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin. Ouch!

The latter being the ex of The Weeknd, and Selena Gomez the former lover of the Canadian singer. That’s very strange!

But soon, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd parted ways. In 2020, the singer sneakily posted a Storie on her Instagram account posting one of her ex’s songs (titled “Snowchild”) that she thinks is for her. However, most fans assumed it was a dedication to the young Bella Hadid.

Anyway, the two young women surely have other cats to whip. Bella Hadid continues her career as a supermodel and Selena Gomez focuses on Rare Beauty as well as her TV series.

Even if it is to pass them over now, there would be no interest in following each other on social networks, unless you hope for a friendship… highly unlikely!