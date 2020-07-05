Is that Kate Chastain of ‘Under Cover of shadow of the landscapes of Bugsy Drake?

The old stew-in-chief of Kate Chastain, then, said the way you dress indicates how to design a landscape for the table. And, then, shared positive comments in the second stew Inder Cover Mediterranean, Christine “Bugsy” Drake, she got a bit of shade in your set?

Kate Chastain | Bank of photos Charles Sykes / Bravo / nbcu

“I think that Bugsy is beautiful,” said Chastain in the podcast the Dish of The day Bravo. “The bright blue eyes. She has this charming accent, she is very bubbly. Your Instagram is a influenceuse natural. ”

“And she has always been very kind to me in the DM and the other,” added Chastain. “But here is what I’m going to say. Talk about your attire, which is mounted on the pier. ”

Kate Chastain compares what you wear to how you decorate

Chastain has spoken openly of his love for the landscape and the creativity with the theme of the night, and the landscapes of a table. Like Chastain, the signature style of Drake is also in the decoration of the table. But Chastain has made this comparison.

“The tablescapes for each person is reflected, fundamentally, the way you dress,” said Chastain. “The style of Hannah missing. And I do not understand. Bugsy is the other end of the spectrum there. It is like the previous one. Matchy, matchy, matchy. Backpack palm trees, palm trees in my neck, the hair, the profits of the palm trees. ”

RELATED: “Under Cover of Med”: Bugsy Drake is the Martha Stewart of the navigation?

“I think that Bugsy is really in the landscapes of the table,” said Chastain. “Courtney [Skippon] my flight attendant [season 7]the legend of the icon of the queen. Us DM once in a while and it’s like ” goldilocks and the three bears “. There is one that is too small, that is too much. We love it also. I think that what is elegant, is beautiful, but you don’t try so hard. There is a difference between simplicity and not do anything. ”

She still didn’t understand why Hannah Ferrier does not like tables

“I don’t understand how you, as the hostess of the boat, which is not what you like to do board games,” he said. “This is literally the only job in which I can be creative. This is the best part of his job. The fact that she does not love him, and I say to myself ” what is wrong with you? “But then I see their costumes and all of it makes sense. ”

Chastain has made a comparison between the requirements of the tablescapes in the past. “The placemats are, therefore, the skirt, the bottom of your jeans “, he explained in the podcast. “The towels, the sheets from the top. And then the napkin, its accessories, its jewelry. How people dress and how people make a table is the same. ”

RELATED: “Under Cover of Med”: Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain both like doing laundry because it takes them away from the guests and the crew

She also thinks that Ferrier was, probably, both angry and scared as Drake returns. Chastain notes that Ferrier did some things that indicate that she has anxiety. “What did Ana when she is nervous or intimidated, it is as she plays with her necklace,” said Chastain. “And if it is at the service of the dinner, she plays with her headset. “She also thinks that Ferrier would have had to put headphones on when she retired in her cabin to listen to the videos of motivation. “I was like honey, put on your headphones! “Said Chastain. “Search on Google. Read the. Do not play on the speaker. ”