Is ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ (2016) is available on UK Netflix

Movies for teens, Comedies, Dramas
Good news! “The Edge of Seventeen” is available to watch on Netflix UK! To see in what other country it is available, you can follow this link: Where can I watch this?
Date added: June 2, 2020
Expiration Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]
History:
02/06/2018: Added to Netflix
02/03/2019: Removed from Netflix
02/06/2020: Streaming Again
Description:
When the best (and only) friend, Nadine begins to go out with his older brother hated him, the life of a cynical teenager becomes even more unbearable.
Certificate: Suitable for children of 15 years and more
Year: 2016
Duration: 1 h 44 min
The audio: English [Original]
Sub-titles: English
Details on the production and the box office:
“The Edge of Seventeen” was produced by Tang Media Productions, Gracie Films, STX Entertainment and Huayi Brothers Pictures, with a budget of $ 9 million. With its initial release on November 18, 2016, it reported approximately $ 18.8 million at the Box Office.
Watch the trailer of ” The Edge of Seventeen “
Cast and crew
Director: Kelly Fremon Craig
Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Haley Lu Richardson, Blake Jenner, Hayden Szeto, Alexander Calvert, Eric Keenleyside
