Is ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ (2016) is available on UK Netflix

Movies for teens, Comedies, Dramas

Good news! “The Edge of Seventeen” is available to watch on Netflix UK! To see in what other country it is available, you can follow this link: Where can I watch this?

Date added: June 2, 2020

Expiration Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]

History:

02/06/2018: Added to Netflix

02/03/2019: Removed from Netflix

02/06/2020: Streaming Again

Description:

When the best (and only) friend, Nadine begins to go out with his older brother hated him, the life of a cynical teenager becomes even more unbearable.

Certificate: Suitable for children of 15 years and more

Year: 2016

Duration: 1 h 44 min

The audio: English [Original]

Sub-titles: English

Details on the production and the box office:

“The Edge of Seventeen” was produced by Tang Media Productions, Gracie Films, STX Entertainment and Huayi Brothers Pictures, with a budget of $ 9 million. With its initial release on November 18, 2016, it reported approximately $ 18.8 million at the Box Office.

Watch the trailer of ” The Edge of Seventeen “

Cast and crew

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Haley Lu Richardson, Blake Jenner, Hayden Szeto, Alexander Calvert, Eric Keenleyside

RATINGS:

LISTS:

DISCUSS ON …:

