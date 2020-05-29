Is there a sex scene secret in Harry Potter 3 on the marauder's map?

Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban is the third book and movie of the epic story in seven parts of the boy who survived and his journey growing up. It is also the story where they began to feel a little more adult. Actors: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, were starting to age and hormones circulating, which leads us to something that a Twitter user has posted and who was found during a scene that showed The Marauder’s Map on the screen. Harry Potter uses the map to track where are the characters at Hogwarts, represented by small footprints on the map. As you can see on the screenshot below, it seems that two people in the castle are a little… close. Look in the bottom corner.

I found the sex scene secret in Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban pic.twitter.com/3Sk0CdSJ7T – McLovin & # 039; (@IAmLuke_M) April 12, 2020

Harry Potter fans are still discovering new things to this day

It’s crazy that we can make a series of movies like Harry Potter and still find little things like that that no one has yet reported. If you had to guess, who would it be? Author and creator J. K. Rowling likes to drop little nuggets of information like that all the time, much to the chagrin of the fans for the most part. It makes you wonder if the books were never become films in the first place, things like that will appear even?

To be honest, I’m skeptical about the fact that it is a thing. Who knows with images like the one above, although there are many examples of other films for children, doing things like this, inserting jokes and words for adults in animations and others, particularly in some of the Disney movies. Harry Potter does not seem to be different. This could simply be a case of ideal break before the footprints are not fully returned or something of that nature. I guess we will never know the truth of what happens the night at Hogwarts, unless Rowling herself do we do know.

