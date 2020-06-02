Is this that ‘Oldboy’ (2013) is available on UK Netflix

Detective Films, Thrillers, Thrillers, police, Thriller, psychological, Mystery

Unblock UK Netflix using Surfshark VPN (connection fee)

Good news! “Oldboy” is available to watch on Netflix UK! To see in what other country it is available, you can follow this link: Where can I watch this?

Date added: June 1st, 2020

Expiration Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]

You want to keep it forever? Try to search “Oldboy” on Amazon (link charges apply)

History:

07/12/2015: Added to Netflix

07/06/2016: Removed from Netflix

07/06/2018: Added to Netflix

07/12/2019: Removed from Netflix

01/06/2020: Streaming Again

Description:

After being held inexplicably for years, Joe Doucett is suddenly released. Now, his only mission is to hunt down and punish his captors.

Certificate: Suitable for adults only

Year: 2013

Duration: 1 h 44 min

The audio: English – audio Description, English [Original], Spanish European, French

Sub-titles: English, Spanish european, French

Details on the production and the box office:

“Oldboy” was produced by 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks, Vertigo Entertainment, Good Universe, OB Productions with a budget of $ 30 million. With its initial release on November 14, 2013, it reported approximately 5,19 million dollars at the Box Office.

Watch the trailer for ” Oldboy “

Cast and crew

Director: Spike Lee

Cast: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Portnow, Lance Reddick, Rami Malek, Michael Imperioli, James Ransone, Max Casella

RATINGS:

LISTS:

DISCUSS ON …:

Facebook Twitter Instagram

This title is available on Netflix UK