Is this that ‘Oldboy’ (2013) is available on UK Netflix

Good news! “Oldboy” is available to watch on Netflix UK! To see in what other country it is available, you can follow this link: Where can I watch this?
Date added: June 1st, 2020
Expiration Date: Unknown [click here to add an expiry date]
History:
07/12/2015: Added to Netflix
07/06/2016: Removed from Netflix
07/06/2018: Added to Netflix
07/12/2019: Removed from Netflix
01/06/2020: Streaming Again
Description:
After being held inexplicably for years, Joe Doucett is suddenly released. Now, his only mission is to hunt down and punish his captors.
Certificate: Suitable for adults only
Year: 2013
Duration: 1 h 44 min
The audio: English – audio Description, English [Original], Spanish European, French
Sub-titles: English, Spanish european, French
Details on the production and the box office:
“Oldboy” was produced by 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks, Vertigo Entertainment, Good Universe, OB Productions with a budget of $ 30 million. With its initial release on November 14, 2013, it reported approximately 5,19 million dollars at the Box Office.
Watch the trailer for ” Oldboy “
Cast and crew
Director: Spike Lee
Cast: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Portnow, Lance Reddick, Rami Malek, Michael Imperioli, James Ransone, Max Casella
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON …:
