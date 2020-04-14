Is this the perfect plan for the light division after the UFC 249?

When events UFC will return and the fighting will resume, many of the weight classes will be in need of clarity. None is perhaps more of a priority than light weight, which was supposed to be highlighted on the card UFC 249 postponed.

The main event original UFC 249 included the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson for the light belt. The reservation has collapsed for the fifth time due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, and Justin Gaethje stepped in to fight Ferguson for the gold provisional.

But as this fight has never materialized, it just seems that the UFC goes back to Nurmagomedov against Ferguson. This leaves Gaethje in need of an opponent, and probably back to her confrontation with Conor McGregor, who would apparently be an eliminator for a title.

It seems simple enough, and the head coach of the long-McGregor, John Kavanagh, said he would like to see things go this way. Essentially, what Kavanagh wants, it is a tournament of four players who would start in summer and end at the end of the year (via Twitter):

Although the UFC is hesitant to put an official tag tournament anything, the proposal of Kavanagh seems to be rather realistic, assuming that the events to resume in a timely manner and that a certain level of normalcy is maintained in the months to come.

Nurmagomedov (28-0 MMA, 12-0 UFC) will not fight until at least August, anyway, because the UFC champion should begin to observe Ramadan later this month. Ferguson (25-3 MMA, 15-1 UFC) would be the natural solution, then McGregor (22-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) and Gaethje (21-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) may be fighting. for the next opportunity in gold.

