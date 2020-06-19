Isabeli Fontana, Kylie Jenner, Sara Sampaio : looks of the week

(Relaxnews) – From Paris to Los Angeles via New York, London or Milan, the fashion icons regularly share their favourite looks on social networks, offering a global vision of the future trends in the fashion industry. This week, two rooms, two moods. Some are based on parts chic and trends for the return to normal life, when others have resumed their sessions sports day-to-day to get in shape.

Isabeli Fontana

If she always seems to enjoy his native country, Brazil, the brazilian top Isabeli Fontana has exchanged their pieces of clothing of home favorite against an outfit more casual, right in the trend of the season. She was wearing a pair of “paper bag”, which is characterized by a high tight at the waist by a drawstring that creates a creased effect, and a white t-shirt type crop top with lace at shoulder height. In the celebration of a mat to carry on the day as in the evening throughout the season.

Lais Ribeiro

When the upper part of brazil is dedicated to her fitness sessions and muscle building, she chooses suits the combination of sport and glamour. If, if, this is possible. The young man has fixed his gaze on a set of the latest collection Revolve x LaQuan Smith. Your look of the day consists of a short type of rider with two stripes at the level of the waist and a crop top with long sleeves revealing her shoulders.

Kylie Jenner

If the star of the reality tv show american was never allowed to go out during the confinement, it is in the cow girl as one finds this week; a style that she cultivated, however, not all the days. A trend in the future ? You might think that Kylie made and unmade the fashion trends. She wears an all denim jeans length, which is in contrast with their ankle boots orange tip of the toe.

Sara Sampaio

Back to nature for models of the Portuguese, who enjoys a moment of relaxation in the heart of the Joshua Tree national park, California. There are No luxuries for such an expedition, the top setting-on simplicity with an outfit inspired by sportswear which consists of a mini shorts, a hoodie and sneakers. Same observation side of the beauty, Sara has opted for a “not to do” and a bun sloppy.

Elsa Hosk

This is the sport that drives the top Swedish this week. Passionate about basketball, Elsa Hosk was able to refine his dribble and shoot three-points. She opted for an outfit 100% sport that involves a short ultra-short a sweat pink wide, signed Gucci. A pair of sneakers and white socks complement the set.