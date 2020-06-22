Isabeli Fontana, Kylie Jenner, Sara Sampaio

From Paris to Los Angeles via New York, London or Milan, the fashion icons regularly share their favourite looks on social networks, offering a global vision of the future trends in the fashion industry. This week, two rooms, two moods. Some are based on parts chic and trends for the return to normal life, when others have resumed their sessions sports day-to-day to get in shape.

Isabeli Fontana If she always seems to enjoy his native country, Brazil, the brazilian top Isabeli Fontana has exchanged their pieces of clothing of home favorite against an outfit more casual, right in the trend of the season. She wears pants “paper bag“, which is characterized by a high tight at the waist by a drawstring that creates a creased effect, and a white t-shirt type crop top with lace at shoulder height. In the celebration of a mat to carry on the day as in the evening throughout the season

Lais Ribeiro When the upper part of brazil is dedicated to her fitness sessions and muscle building, she chooses suits the combination of sport and glamour. If, if, this is possible. The young man has fixed his gaze on a set of the latest collection Revolve x LaQuan Smith. Your look of the day consists of a short the type of cyclist accented with two stripes at the level of the waist and a crop top with long sleeves revealing their shoulders.

Kylie Jenner If the star of the reality tv show american was never allowed to go out during the confinement, it is in the cow girl as one finds this week ; a style that she cultivated, however, not all the days. A trend in the future ? You might think that Kylie made and unmade the fashion trends. She wears a set of denim all in length, which contrasts with its ankle boots orange tip of the toe.

Sara Sampaio Back to nature for models of the Portuguese, who enjoys a moment of relaxation in the heart of the Joshua Tree national park, California. There are No luxuries for such an expedition, the top setting-on simplicity with a costume inspired by the sports clothes made ofa mini shorts, a hoodie and sneakers. Same observation side of the beauty, Sara has opted for a “without makeup“and a bun sloppy.