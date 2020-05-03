Isolation, stress debriefing, follow-up of patients… as provided by the new state health emergency

The ” race to the bottom that is committed there is a month and a half […] is not yet over, ” warned the minister of Health Olivier Véran. The government has decided on Saturday, at a Council of ministers which lasted more than two hours, to extend for two months the state of health emergency that governs in France, from the 24th of march, the fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus. “Learn to live with the virus, this is the challenge of the next few months,” summarized the minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner. Here are the main steps to remember.

Entered into force on 24 march, the state of public health emergency is extended, because its removal at the term planned, on the 23rd of may, would have been ” premature “. The text contains seven articles, it aims to “reinforce the legal framework “and” expand ” to ” integrate the issues of the déconfinement “, which is scheduled to start on 11 may, said the minister of Health Olivier Véran.

The draft law should be discussed by the senators on Monday afternoon, and then by members of parliament, probably on Tuesday.

Persons entering France, whether on the mainland, Corsica or in an overseas territory, will be, if they are contaminated, placed in solitary confinement after a doctor found the infection and on the proposal of the director-general of the regional Agency of health. They will be able to challenge this placement in quarantine before the judge of freedoms and detention, which shall decide, within 72 days. The quarantine period may not exceed fifteen days, ” unless the person concerned gives consent or with the agreement of the judge of freedoms and detention “, says the text, which specifies that the maximum term of this imprisonment will be for a month.

For people who test positive and already on the territory, the mandatory quarantine was not successful. “We trust in the spirit of responsibility of the French,” said Olivier Véran.

The minister said the devices collect information on the patients, who will not be “not collected for the purposes of an application,” but will allow “brigades of angels-keepers” to identify cases contacts of people who test positive. “11 may, no, there will be no application StopCovid available in our country,” he said on the subject of this project application tracking controversial.

The text of the law and clarification on the implementation of the “system information” relating to individuals and their entourage for a maximum period of one year. “It will be to collect data from non-medical but also data of a medical nature to bring to the attention of a large number of stakeholders,” explained the minister of Health.

From the 11th of may, the free movement, without a certificate of release, will once again become the rule. In parallel, the ability to verbalize will be extended, including to enforce the wearing of mask in public transport, and the compliance of the actions barriers in the shops that have reopened. “The deputy of security, constables, assistants, volunteers, reservists of the police and the national gendarmerie, as well as, and this is important, the security officers sworn in transport, but also the agents of the services of the competition authority for the shops would be able to see the non-compliance with the rules of the health emergency and to punish it “, gave details of Christophe Castaner.

“If some of the controls will still be needed, we rely on the public spiritedness of the French, and the spirit of responsibility,” continued the minister, insisting on the fact that “civics and this spirit of responsibility” had made the containment ” possible “.

“There is no prohibition of crossing of administrative barriers “, between regions classified as red, and regions classified as green, said Christophe Castaner, but the terms will be specified ” in the coming week “. Returning to the possibility to move freely within a radius of 100 km, it has highlighted the sense of responsibility of everyone : “To move, the virus uses those of the French, who move […] we trust these members of a family who would like to reach out to their grandparents to more than 100 km, and that would put him at a risk “.

Asked about the calls to “free the beaches” brittany for access to the coastline, the minister contented himself to reply that ” for the moment the beaches are closed “.

