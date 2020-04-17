Israel Adesanya made a significant donation to the hospitals of nigeria and new zealand

The champion of the average weight of the UFC, Israel Adesanya, has made a significant donation in the fight against coronavirus.

The pandemic of sars coronavirus has put the world in a difficult phase with 2 million confirmed cases In the whole world. In some regions, The hospitals do not have the necessary equipment to treat patients.

The former champion of two divisions, Conor McGregor made a donation of € 1 million of medical equipment to hospitals Ireland. Now Adesanya he has done the same for the communities close to its environment.

Local media reported that “The Last Stylebender” is the gift of 10000 facial masks there 1000 protection glasses for the workers of the Hospital Whanganui of New Zealand. The mother of the champion, She works as a nurse in emergency at the hospital.

In addition, it will also provide personal protective equipment to workers Auckland, where he resides, and Lagos, Nigeria the place where he was born.

“Don’t tell anyone what I think. I just try to be humble, “ He replied after having been mentioned in a tweet.

The gesture of Adesanya has been well received by the Executive director of the Whanganui District Health Board (DHB), Russell Simpson, who has spoken of his generosity.

“DHB is extremely grateful to Israel for having the staff of the DHB and the health care community in their thoughts while we fight Covid-19. On behalf of all the staff of the district of Whanganui, we appreciate your generous donation. “.

The team should arrive at the hospital in two weeks.