it announces a terrible new !

The american star Kim Kardashian is upset: she announces a terrible new ! It tells you more.

Kim Kardashian is upset. MCE TV explains to you why.

Kim Kardashian is mourning the loss. In fact, the young woman said upset by the announcement of the death of Nathaniel Woods. For those who don’t know who it is, it tells you more.

Nathaniel Woods is a resident of Alabama accused of having shot 3 police officers in 2004. These last have not survived. Nathaniel has been sentenced to the death penalty for this crime. Yet it had never stopped proclaiming his innocence ! But what is the relationship with Kim Kardashian ?

And the young woman, touched by his case wanted to act. It was mobilised alongside many celebrities to defend the case of Nathaniel. In vain. Moreover, his execution took place this Thursday evening. A new one, which has upset the american star. But also all the people who have mobilized to try to save it.

Kim Kardashian upset

The execution of Nathaniel Woods was held this Thursday evening. The man accused of the murder of 3 police officer in 2004, is death. Yet man of 44 years has not ceased to proclaim his innocence ! In fact, the author of the shots is none other than his roommate Kerry Spencer. Moreover, it has not hesitated to defend Woods, saying he was “100% innocent “. ” I know because it was I who shot and killed police officers “. had it written.

But nothing can be done. This statement will do nothing to change the fate of the Woods. The victim of an injustice ? In any event it is what think any 120 000 people who campaigned for him. Celebrities also have tried to support Woods. Among them: Kim Kardashian. The young woman feels overwhelmed by the death of Woods.

“Nate, is death for a crime that another man committed. He had confessed that Nate had nothing to do with the story. My prayers are with Nate and his family. As well as all those who mobilized to try to save her life “. written Kim Kardashian on Twitter. Before adding :” RIP Nathaniel Woods. “

Tags : KIM kardashian – Kim Kardashian news – Kim Kardashian Nate Woods – Kim Kardashian Nathaniel Woods – Kim Kardashian west – Nathaniel Woods Nathaniel Woods to death