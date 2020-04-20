it appears in a satin dress ultra sexy !

On his account Instagram, Rihanna shared a new photo. Super sexy, she appears in a satin dress and very figure-hugging.

In this period of confinement, Rihanna continues to develop new products brand FentyBeauty. She proclaims it in satin dress super sexy ! MCE explains to you all.

It never stops to work ! While all his fans are waiting for his ninth album, Rihanna seems to be very busy with other projects. The proof !

In fact, the beautiful Barbadian has been investing heavily in its brand, Fenty. When the young woman is not interested in a new collection of clothes, it focuses on the make-up.

Yes, Rihanna also manages a business of cosmetics, Fenty Beauty. Thus, the interpreter of “Sex With Me” is a real business woman !

If the darling of Drake the fact to wait to release her new songs, she is thrilled to announce new products. And for the new, this last shows ultra sexy !

Rihanna made a sensation on Instagram

In this period of confinement, the whole world is looking for new activities to kill boredom. Then why not try out new products of make-up ?

This is what offers Rihanna on Instagram ! Indeed, the singer of 32 years, appears in a satin dress ultra tight. Thus, the young woman is very sexy !

But in reality, the latter does not want to attract the attention on his body but on his face ! Yes, it displays a complexion more perfect.

His secret ? His latest beauty products ! As well, Rihanna encouraged her fans to buy them also in the legend of its publication.

In short, the singer advises go to the site of Fenty Beauty to buy” this blush and bronzer cream that will melt right in your makeup to really look like skin (…) 🥰😚 “

In any case, it seems to have a real power of persuasion ! There is not a lot of products on its online site. Yes, her make-up is all the rage !

