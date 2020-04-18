it can’t be! Thalía mimics JLo and the results are embarrassing. Look at her!

Thalía still surprise once all of the world.

April 13, 20207: 25 pm

On several occasions, the Mexican Thalía has been at the centre of controversy, this time it was the sensation to want to emulate the diva, Jennifer Lopez, during the filming of one of his videos.

By performing an exhaustive search, we found a video where we can clearly appreciate the inspiration of Thalía in Jlo, which implies that the videos of Thalía are not so original.

For the foregoing, it has been accused of plagiarism, since JLo has released her video “Estaré” for 2002, and then Thalía launches with the theme “I want you” for 2003.

It should be noted that the two famous wear an outfit of beads very similar. Another detail of the video is the landscape of palm leaves where the two are usually motion with their hair, in addition we add the hip movements of the same.

Which looks better? This is the question that we all ask ourselves, no doubt that the two singers are very beautiful and successful, and especially that they have the support of their millions of followers.

