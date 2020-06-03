It comes out today : Wonder Woman edition Titans of Cult-SteelBook !

To accompany the release of Wonder Woman 1984here’s… a new collector’s edition of Wonder Woman (order) ! In the program, the film in Blu-ray and in 4K Ultra HD, with a metal pin and a poster in A3 format. But what catches the attention, it is of course this beautiful SteelBook dented. We note in passing that if the quality is at the rendezvous, it is because the range ‘Titans of Cult’ is a creation Scanavo, the company behind the SteelBooks. For collectors, the other three titles exist in quantity is small enough : Blade Runner, Mad Max : Fury Road and Ready Player One. Is the beginning of a beautiful collection…

Before Wonder Woman, there was Diana, the princess of the Amazons, trained to be a warrior invincible. High on an island paradise-secluded, Diana to leave her home when an american pilot crashes on their shores, and speaks of a conflict massive, raging in the outside world, convinced that she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside this man in a war that should end all wars, Diana is going to find out the extent of his powers… and his true destiny.

Wonder Woman of Patty Jenkins is released in France on 7 June 2017, with Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Connie Nielsen (Queen Hippolyte), Robin Wright (General Antiope), Danny Huston (General Erich Ludendorff), David Thewlis (Sir Patrick), Ewen Bremmer (Charlie), Saïd Taghmaoui (Sameer), Elena Anaya (Maru/Doctor Poison) and Lucy Davis (Etta Candy).