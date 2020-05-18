it denounces with humour touch-up photos !

Just arrived on Instagram, where she has already created the event last October 15, becoming the first star to be followed by a million internet users in 5 hours and 16 minutes, Jennifer Aniston is committed already !

“I’m just a girl”

Strong to his 15.6 million followers (to this day), the former heroine of ” Friends made fun of itself, by publishing the backstage photos of the shoot sexy. They have been taken for the cover of Variety, where this “woman of power” will appear perfect, in a sweater and hat, unbleached, with a beauty almost insolent.

And yet, far from the glossy paper, the reality is quite different… this is what Jennifer Aniston has explained in sub-text on Instagram. The ex of Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, in fact, explained (reiterating the phrase cult of Julia Roberts in “Notting Hil”l) :” I’m just a girl … standing up with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A team of lighting, fans, accessories and a computer … asking you to think that I woke up like this”.

A new publication on this social network, which has already garnered 5 million likes in less than 24 hours. A nice score, a little below its usual performance, however. In fact, last October 15, the day of his arrival on the Canvas, his selfie with his former “Friends” – Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – had earned him more than 14 million likes.

One day a buzz

His apology for “breaking the internet”, 2 days later, had recorded more than 19 million likes. There are 4 days his picture of childhood has received 6.4 million likes. A no-fault digital for the blonde who still has beautiful days of buzz before her on Instagram.

F. A