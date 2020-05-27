it explains why the super-advisor to Boris Johnson is hated across the country

18h29

The facts. It is the one of the british newspapers for five days. Dominic Cumming, the special adviser to the Prime minister, Boris Johnson, is accused of violating the rules of containment are in place in the United Kingdom. On Friday, the Guardian and the Daily Mirror revealed that he had travelled to Durham, 400 miles north of London, the home of his parents in their seventies so that they keep his son, so that he had symptoms of the Covid-19. The controversy has swollen when the Spads (for Special adviser) admitted to having driven forty miles to the castle of Barnard, on the day of the birthday of his wife, to see if the virus had not affected his view.

Monday, at a press conference in the gardens of honour from Downing Street, Dominic Cummings has not yet made any excuse. The 48-year old man has insured have acted in a way that “legal and reasonable” and indicated that he did not intend to resign. Yesterday, Boris Johnson had even defended. According to him, his right-arm has acted “responsibly, lawfully, and with integrity”, answering only to “the instinct of a father”.

Why it is important. Explanations that did not convince the British, while some were not able to attend the funeral of their loved one to comply with the safety instructions. The special adviser is to be found since in the course of a political storm that threatens the credibility of the conservative government. A secretary of State resigned Tuesday and forty deputies are asking for the departure of the strategist. Leaders of the anglican Church, have abounded in the same direction.

A YouGov poll for the daily The Times even shows that public support for the conservative Party dropped nine points in a week, up to now 44%. Since the beginning of the controversy, the critics on the dependence exerted by Dominic Cummings on “BoJo”rained down. Weakened by restrictive measures considered late, a quarantine for foreigners regarded as badly conceived and the blocking of negotiations on the Brexit, the uk government is at a turning point delicate. If he is ready yet to relax the rules of containment, while the United Kingdom has the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Europe (37.000).

A profile especially well. The magnitude of this scandal in the uk is probably due to the controversial personality of Dominic Cummings. Libertarian, anti-european well-known and brash, he is considered the architect of the Brexit. Founder of the movement “Voting Leave”, it is the origin of the fake news the most emblematic of the referendum campaign in 2016. Summoned by a parliamentary commission in this regard, the political strategist has refused to explain. Follower of the straight-talking, Dominic Cummings has not made friends in the conservative Party, of which he is not a member. While he periodically displays his contempt for the elites, the British accused him now its “do as I do, not what I say”.

It is not the first. Several officers and senior councillors have breached the containment. Before this case, the head of health services at a scottish and then a scientific advisor to uk – Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist featured in the Imperial College, who convinced Europe to shelter – had been pinned for not having respected the rules of the quarantine. The one and the other had immediately resigned.

Last Saturday, the Prime minister of canada, Justin Trudeau, joined his wife and his children, some twenty miles from his residence, Ottawa (Ontario), in a cottage in the town of Gatineau in Quebec. This, then, that the authorities request not to cross this border, inter-provincial, reports the Journal de Montréal.

The daughter and adviser of the american president Donald Trump Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have ignored the recommendations of containment of the u.s. authorities to celebrate the jewish Passover in a golf family Trump in New Jersey.

Monday, it is the head of the irish government, Leo Varadkar, who has been caught trying to picnic in a park in Dublin with friends, while his spokesman had specified that it should not be static in the green spaces.

The president of austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, was controlled with his family Sunday at the table of a restaurant in the capital, after the curfew put in place by the government.